Anxiety As Stock Market Posts Record N4.64trn Single Day Loss

…investors jittery over Capital Gains Tax increase, says Rewane

…economic uncertainty liable –Analysts

The bearish sentiment in the Nigerian equities market deepened yesterday, as sell pressure across major blue-chip stocks dragged the overall market capitalisation down by N4.641 trillion in single trading day.

Data from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) showed that the market capitalisation, which opened at N94.526 trillion, slumped to N89.885 trillion, reflecting sustained sell-offs in bellwether stocks.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) dropped sharply to 141,327.30 points from a high of 148,781.90 points recorded on mon, marking one of the steepest weekly declines in recent months. Market analysts attributed the slide to profit-taking, foreign portfolio rebalancing, and concerns over macroeconomic uncertainty.

The NGX Main Board Index fell to 6,874.04 points yesterday from 7,123.68 points on Monday, while the NGX Banking Index weakened to 1,288.86 points from 1,400.75 points. The NGX Premium Index also tumbled to 13,905.03 points, mirroring broad losses across the banking, industrial, and consumer goods sectors. Despite the gloomy session, four stocks managed to close in the green.

NCR Nigeria Plc led the gainers’ chart, appreciating by 9.82 per cent to close at N21.25 from N19.35 per share. Berger Paints rose by 2.56 per cent to N36.00 from N35.10. FCMB Group added 0.96 per cent to settle at N10.50 from N10.40, while AXA Mansard Insurance gained 0.25 per cent to close at N12.10 from N12.07 per share.

The session was dominated by declines, with 61 equities recording losses. Leading the losers’ chart were: Academy Press, Custodian Investment, Dangote Cement, Deap Capital, Oando, and Transcorp, which all plunged by 10 per cent each.

MTN Nigeria lost N47.00 to close at N429.30, representing a 10 per cent decline. BUA Cement also fell by 10 per cent to N162.00, while Cadbury Nigeria shed 9.99 per cent to close at N56.30. Stanbic IBTC Holdings dropped 9.97 per cent to N101.15, and Zenith Bank lost 9.40 per cent to close at N54.00 per share.

Other significant decliners included UBA (-8.28 per cent), AccessCorp (-8.26 per cent), GTCO (-7.69 per cent), NAHCO (-7.26 per cent), Guinness Nigeria (-3.79 per cent), and First Bank Holdings (-1.90 per cent).

The downturn reflected across all key indices: The NGX Banking Index fell 7.9 per cent week-on-week. The NGX Industrial Index declined 8.6 per cent due to sharp losses in Dangote Cement and BUA Cement.

The NGX Consumer Goods Index and NGX Oil & Gas Index also shed 3.8 per cent and 5.0 per cent, respectively. Market analysts foresee continued volatility, noting that bargain hunters may take advantage of the depressed prices in the coming sessions.

An independent market analyst, Mr. Aruna Kebira, said: “The persistent sell-off is driven largely by profittaking and macroeconomic worries. Once the market finds its floor, we expect renewed interest from value investors seeking attractive entry points.”

Speaking on the development, renowned economist and Managing Director, Financial Derivatives Limited, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, attributed it to investors’ apprehension over recently increased Capital Gains Tax (CGT).