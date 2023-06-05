Anxiety As Political Thugs ‘Invade Ogun Election Tribunal

Suspected political thugs, on Monday “invaded” the Magistrate court, the venue of the Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Isabo, Abeokuta.

The thugs in their large numbers came to support their political parties as the Tribunal began sitting.

Some of the thugs were seen holding canes as a minor clash broke out between supporters of two major political parties – the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

It took the intervention of fully armed security operatives, comprising the police, DSS, and Civil Defense who dispersed the thugs before peace could be restored.

The security operatives also prevented political supporters from entering the premises of the court.

The road leading to the court was also blocked preventing vehicular movement.

The thugs however re-converged on the road opposite the court premises, a development which sparked anxiety.