Anxiety As Parents, Guardians Groan Over Increase In School Fees

Again, palpable anxiety has gripped parents and guardians over high school fees ahead of school resumption for the 2025/2026 school year in September.

Under the new school fees regime, they will be expected to pay more for the education of their children and wards in private primary and secondary schools across the country.

This is as proprietors and owners of private schools are set for another regime of high school fees, adjustment, or upward review of their current school fees, ahead of school reopening for the first term.

They, however, attributed their action to what they described as persistent high cost of living, rising cost of school materials, food items, and other school needs resulting from harsh economic situations in the country, due to high inflation and exchange rate.

But, piqued by the development, parents and stakeholders have criticised the school owners, saying any form of new school fees regime, which has become a yearly trend in the nation’s education system, would further escalate their financial problems.

Tuition Discounts

The management of Greensprings School, Lagos, in a letter to parents, dated July 28, 2025, and signed by the Executive Director, Lai Koiki, announced an increase of between 15 and 25 per cent in tuition fee for 2025/2026.

Announcing the adjustment, the school directed parents to refer to their child/ward’s individual bill for the exact figure for each year level, and added that other line items, such as boarding, meals, services would be adjusted in line with actual cost movements.

Though the letter gave credence to the management’s continuing support for families, saying: “We recognise the financial demands many families face and remain committed to mitigating their impact wherever possible.”

The support measure for 2025/2026 indicated that early full payment by August 30 will attract tuition discounts of 10 per cent off annual tuition; 15 per cent family discount off tuition for the third child, and each subsequent child, and 5 per cent referral discount off tuition for one academic year when a referred family is admitted and resumes.

Under the final-year bill structure, Year 11 and IB 2 bills remain split into two terms, with the session’s fees due by the start of the second term to complete external exam registration.

The letter stated: “Our priority is to ensure that every Greensprings student continues to benefit from a nurturing, future-ready learning environment,” and said: “As we prepare for the 2025/2026 academic year, I write to address an important matter that affects us all.”

It added: “Although headline inflation has eased slightly, it is still historically high. Energy prices, food costs and interest rate-linked expenses remain elevated, and our sector continues to feel these pressures despite signs of gradual improvement.

Though this notice arrives later than our usual schedule, it follows a thorough review of costs and options with our Board to ensure any decision taken is measured and in the best interest of our students and staff.”

Provocative Increase

Speaking on the yearly trend of school fees increment, a Lagos-based lawyer, Mr Oluwole Niyi, condemned what he described as “provocative increase” by the school proprietors.

Though he acknowledged the unfriendly economic situation in the country, he insisted that should not be enough reason for schools to increase their fees yearly at the beginning of a new academic session.

And in Bauchi State our findings revealed that increases, ranging from 50% to 100% per child have been effected in nursery, primary, and secondary levels.

A parent, Mr Demas Landi, a civil servant, who has two children at Love Paradise Academy, Bauchi, Bauchi State, said he paid N35,000 per term for one child and N25,000 for the other, which has now been increased between 50 and 70 per cent for the first term.

Lamenting the development, the duo of Mikkah Bulus and Mallam Rabbi Abdullahi, also condemned the increment of their wards’ school fees at Beautiful Zion Academy, and Attibiyan International Academy, Bauchi.

Payment Clearance

Meanwhile, Mayflower Private School, Ikenne, Ogun State, in its first term bill for 2025/2026 for boarding students in Senior Secondary School (SS) students in SS 1 and SS2 are to pay between N377,820 and 387,820 (Arts/Commercial – Science class), while SS3 students will pay between N389,820 and N397,820 (Arts/Commercial – Science class), respectively.

The bill includes tuition, boarding, high education notebooks, UTME coaching, English and Mathematics textbooks, inter-house sports, science practical, vocational practical, school uniform, laboratory coat, Sunday wear, day wear. For students to be allowed into hostels and school on resumption, the bill signed by the Principal, Mr Atta Kakra and Bursar, Mr I Amusan directed that the payment clearance must be shown.

For UNILAG International School, returning children of non-staff will pay between N300,000 and N400,000; and the children of staff are to pay N200,000- N300,000; while new students, who are children of non-staff will pay over N500,000 and children of staff will pay over N300,000.

WhatsApp Platform

Dragging Expressing displeasure over the issue, Mrs Folorunsho Taye, told our Correspondent in Osogbo, Osun State that her child’s school, Union Baptist School, Olaiya, Osogbo had already informed parents about the decision to increase school fees. “We have been dragging on the school WhatsApp platform.

They notified us about the hike in school fees. My daughter is in KG class, I paid N53,000 last term, which has now been increased to N82,000 per term.

Another parent, Gabriel Olayinka, whose child attends Glory Baptist Nursery/Primary School, Ogo-Oluwa Area of Osogbo said though the increment in the school fee is minimal he, however, queried the rationale behind the yearly increment.

Still about skyrocketing school fees, at Skyset Academy, Okpanam in Delta State, charged N96,000 for KG classes; N105,000 for nursery/ primary school; JSS – N145,000; SSS 2 – N120,000.

At Redeemed International Group of Schools, Okpanam Road, Asaba, the school charged N90,000 for pupils in KG class; and Primary 2-4 are paying N98,000.

However, a source at El-Shaddai Private School, Jimata, Adamawa State, told our Correspondent that the school fees remained unchanged, even as the teacher refused to disclose the amount charged.

The source, who also claimed that though the fees for day and boarding students differ, stated that the school management was trying to maintain the fees paid last session given the current economic meltdown.

The situation is similar at Aliyu Mustapha and Jambuttu Academy Schools, also at Jimata, as sources said there was no plan to increase their school fees for fear of low enrolment.

“We are even planning to reduce the school fees when we resume if the enrolment of students is not increased,” the sources added. Additional reports from Correspondents.