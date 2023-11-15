Anxiety As Bank Workers Commence Strike Today

As part of solidarity with the national leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), bank and other financial institution workers have resolved to join the strike called by the labour unions.

In a statement referenced /IIR/JO/AOE/EO/5471, issued late last night, the workers under the aegis of the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) said: “In furtherance of the decision of the Joint National Executive Council (NEC) of the NLC/TUC on 13h November 13, 2023, the NLC/ITUC has directed all affiliate Unions and associations to embark on a nationwide strike with effect from Tuesday, November, 14, 2023.

“Consequently, to prevent likely attacks by hoodlums and disgruntled persons,

the ASSBIFI National Secretariat, hereby advises members to stay away from work with effect from Wednesday, November 15, 2023, as we monitor the situation.

The statement jointly signed by the SASG, Corporate Services, ASSBIFI, Joseph Agoha, and SASG, Industrial/Intel Relations, ASSIBIFI, Anthony Emeh, said: “While we implore members to remain vigilant and stay safe, further directives will be communicated to you in due course.”