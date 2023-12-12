Anxiety As 11 Osun Pupils Hospitalised After Allegedly Eating Contaminated Food

…As Govt Orders Full Investigation

…Food Cooking Halted in the Affected School

There was palpable fear on Monday in Osogbo, Osun State after eleven pupils of St James Primary School, Owo-Ope were rushed to different hospitals in the metropolis after eating food served to them in school.

According to the parents of the affected children, the food that was served on Monday by some food vendors recruited by the state government under the O’Meal programme was a contaminated meal.

Consequently, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has ordered a full investigation into the incident. He subsequently directed the stoppage of further food cooking at the affected school pending the outcome of the investigations.

New Telegraph gathered that the affected pupils started experiencing stomach upset and were vomiting no sooner than they returned home from school.

Upon interrogation, the children disclosed that the O’Meal vendors served each of them a plate of rice with egg.

A video sighted by New Telegraph when the victims were rushed to a hospital in Osogbo, showed some of the children receiving drips on their sickbeds.

One of the pupils confirmed that they started stooling and vomiting when they left school around 1:00 pm.

Some of the mothers of the children expressed anger and alleged that they perceived rotten eggs from the mouths of the victims.

One of the parents said that her child was vomiting blood before he was rushed to the hospital.

They urged the state government to investigate the activities of the O’Meal vendors in the school.

Adeleke in a statement signed by Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, summoned the affected cooks in the said schools alongside the Planning officer for the O-Meal programme to a meeting this morning.

Additionally, the Governor has directed enforcement of food standards and control as well as the auditing of the O-Meal structure to forestall future occurrences.

Meanwhile, the Government is settling the medical bills of the affected students as narrated by the Chairman of the Local Government Education Authority, Mr Nathaniel Ojetola.