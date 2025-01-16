ANWBN Launches Empowerment Programme For Widows, Entrepreneurs, Others

Share

The Association of Nigerian Women Business Network (ANWBN) has launched a transformative programme aimed at empowering widows, women entrepreneurs, and vulnerable women.

The initiative, titled; Women Economic Empowerment for Widows, Women Entrepreneurs, and Vulnerable Women (WEE 4 3WS), underscores the organisation’s commitment to advancing women’s development in Nigeria.

Speaking at the launch event held at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hall in Alausa, Ikeja on Wednesday, the National Coordinator of ANWBN, Otunba Gbemisola Oduntan, described the project as a bold step toward strengthening women’s economic empowerment and promoting sustainable development.

Otunba Oduntan explained that the WEE 4 3WS initiative is designed to foster financial independence, provide essential business resources, and expand market access for women. She emphasised that the programme aims to bridge economic gaps, unlock potential, and amplify the voices and achievements of women across various sectors.

“We are gathered here today not just to celebrate this initiative but to ignite a shared vision—one where women are empowered to thrive as leaders, innovators, and collaborators in building a better, more inclusive future,” she stated.

Expressing gratitude to partners, stakeholders, and the dedicated team behind the project, Otunba Oduntan acknowledged their unwavering support and contributions in making the initiative a reality.

She encouraged participants to fully engage in the programme, assuring them of continued support.

“Your success is our success. We are committed to equipping you with the tools, resources, and networks needed to achieve your goals. Together, we can turn challenges into opportunities and dreams into achievements,” she said.

Otunba Oduntan urged women to be self-reliant and proactive in seeking ways to improve their lives and support their families. She advised women to stop complaining and instead be the change they desire. She also revealed that banks had been invited to provide financial support to women for meaningful ventures.

The keynote speaker, Dr. Funke Bolujoko, Founder of Master Tea, addressed participants virtually. She encouraged them to embrace failure as a stepping stone to success and to act without fear.

“Find alliances that help you thrive and avoid cutting corners. Build relationships that matter and make use of every opportunity for progress. Be resilient and never let challenges define you. There is always something positive in every pain,” she advised.

Dr. Bolujoko cited the example of Chief Rasak Akanni Okoya, Chairman of Eleganza Group of Companies, who began his business at the age of 14 and has remained successful for over 71 years. She highlighted his values of honesty, focus, determination, and consistency as keys to his success.

“You must have a clear purpose and ambition for your business. Don’t rush success—be patient and always put God first,” she added.

The event also featured a panel session on “Sustainable Growth for Women-led Businesses”, where panelists advised women to remain dedicated and give their best to their businesses.

In her contribution, Mrs Toki Mabogunje, a lawyer, urged participants to prioritise excellence, noting that it takes the same energy to succeed as it does to fail.

“There is so much ANWBN can achieve. We need to pursue knowledge, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship training. Seek professional help when necessary, and while you pray, also take proactive steps toward success,” she said.

Mrs Mabogunje encouraged women to invest in their businesses by participating in exhibitions and actively promoting their products. She stressed the importance of resilience and advised working mothers to balance family and business by ensuring their children are well-cared for.

The WEE 4 3WS programme stands as a significant milestone in ANWBN’s mission to empower women economically and foster sustainable growth in Nigeria.

