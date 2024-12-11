ANWBN Empowers Over 250 Women In Northern Nigeria

Share

…trains them on Digital Economy

The Association of Nigeria Women Business Network (ANWBN), has achieved a milestone by training and empowering over 250 women in various communities across northern Nigeria.

The initiative, a collaborative effort with the Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), was aimed at building the digital skills of Nigerian businesses and women entrepreneurs to engage in the digital economy by implementing a training program titled, “Digital Literacy & E-commerce Training for Women-Owned Businesses,” for women entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

The training sessions were held in key locations, including Kuje and Lugbe in Abuja, as well as Nyanya in Nasarawa State, drawing participants from across the northern region.

Speaking at the event, ANWBN National Coordinator, Otunba Gbemisola Oduntan, emphasised the association’s commitment to improving the lives of women.

“We are very passionate about the economic empowerment of women. We want government poli – cies reformed, especially those that hinder women from reaching their full potential.

Share

Please follow and like us: