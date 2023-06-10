New Telegraph

Anwab Director, Basharu, Is Dead

Executive Director and Founder of Anglo-Nigerian Welfare Association for the Blind (ANWAB), operators of the ANWAB Centre for the Blind in Yaba, Lagos, Barr. Danlami Umaru Basharu, is dead.

He died following a surgery at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, Lagos. Danlami, as he is fondly called, was a multi-talented blind Nigerian, who did all he could to ameliorate the sufferings of blind persons, including students, through the transcription of textbooks into Braille, which enabled many more blind students to go to school and become gainfully employed.

He was last December decorated by the Nigerian government with the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger, (MON) and until recently was Chairman of the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD).

