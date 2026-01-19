ANVAI Gets DG

The Association of Nigerian Veterinary and Allied Industrialists (ANVAI) has appointed Dr Adebayo Kolade as interim director general, with a mandate to advance members’ interests, drive trade facilitation initiatives, and strengthen industry self-regulation.

In a statement jointly signed by the association’s National Secretary, Dr Tunji Nasir and Chairman of the Transition Committee, Dr Yila Umaru, ANVAI recently commenced an organisational renewal process in the last quarter of 2025, which it said would “culminate in the rapid expansion of its membership base nationwide.

ANVAI further said Kolade would articulate a peer regulation framework for members and defend industry standards, while ensuring that the collective interests of practitioners in the animal health value chain are protected and promoted.

Kolade holds a degree in Veterinary Medicine from the University of Ibadan and has over 27 years of professional experience spanning multiple segments of Nigeria’s agricultural value chains.

He previously served as head of training and head of corporate communications at Animal Care Services Konsult, Ogere Remo. Also, he worked as chief operating officer and later executive director (operations) at Zygosis Nigeria Limited, Lagos.