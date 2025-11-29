The Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (ANTP) has debunked widespread rumours claiming that legendary Yoruba actor Olalere OsunPaimo, popularly known as Baba Eda Onile Ola, has died.

In a statement released on Saturday and signed by the association’s National Public Relations Officer, Adejonwo Oluwafemi, ANTP firmly dismissed the reports as false.

According to the statement, the association contacted Paimo’s wife, who confirmed that the veteran actor is alive, healthy and in stable condition.

READ ALSO:

“We would like to inform the public that reports circulating on Facebook about the passing of Chief Olalere OsunPaimo (MFR) are false,” the statement said.

“We have confirmed with Baba Eda Onile Ola’s wife that he is alive and in good health.”

ANTP condemned those behind the rumours, describing them as “unscrupulous individuals” intent on spreading misinformation.

The association urged members of the public to refrain from sharing unverified claims, emphasising the responsibility everyone bears in curbing the spread of false information.

“We urge everyone to verify information before sharing to avoid spreading misinformation,” the statement added.

Lere Paimo, a respected icon in Yoruba theatre and film, remains celebrated for his cultural impact and decades-long contribution to the entertainment industry.