Antony To Resume Playing After Allegations Of Domestic Abuse

In the wake of his domestic abuse incident, Antony Matheus dos Santos, Manchester United’s struggling Brazilian winger, has said he will resume training with the team.

Recalls that Gabriela Cavallin, Antony’s ex-girlfriend, reported the Brazilian to the police in both Brazil and England for allegedly beating her on January 15 in a hotel room in Manchester, resulting in a cut head that required treatment.

Additionally, Cavallin asserts that a silicone breast implant was harmed and required surgery as a result of the blow to the chest she received.

Following these two accusations, Rayssa de Freitas and Ingrid Lana made additional claims, which Antony had already debunked.

He was expelled from the Brazil national team for the September international break as a result of these accusations.

He has been in Brazil since the first week of September because United granted him a paid leave of absence to investigate the claims.

The Brazilian winger, 23, arrived back in England this week and apparently spoke with Greater Manchester Police on September 28. However, no limitations were placed on him after that conversation.

The BBC reported that United sources asserted that he has provided evidence to support his strenuous denials of the alleged domestic violence.

He has not been arrested or charged in either Brazil or the UK which makes him eligible to return to work while investigations continue.

In a statement, United said: “As Antony’s employer, Manchester United has decided that he will resume training at Carrington and be available for selection, while police inquiries proceed.

“This will be kept under review pending further developments in the case.”

The club’s statement added, “Since allegations were first made in June, Antony has co-operated with police inquiries in both Brazil and the UK and he continues to do so.

“As a club, we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognize the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse.”

Antony won’t be considered for United’s Premier League match against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday, September 30, because he isn’t expected to show up for practice on Friday.

At a news conference on Friday, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said in response to a question about the player that he had spoken to Antony, “but that doesn’t give the impression how he is, how his mental status is.”

He also clarified that Antony’s return wouldn’t be “a distraction” to his side who are still trying to maintain consistency this season.

Antony has missed four games since receiving leave with pay from United to address allegations made by three different women, including his former girlfriend Cavallin.