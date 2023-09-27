Antony Returns To UK, Agrees To Meet Police Over Allegations

Manchester United winger, Antony Matheus dos Santos is expected to visit the Greater Manchester Police after returning to England from Brazil over his domestic violence scandal.

According to reports, the 23-year-old Brazilian international is prepared to give the GMP his phone to assist with their investigation.

New Telegraph recalls that his ex-girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin made the allegations of abuse through the Brazilian news outlet, UOL, which Antony has disputed.

Via the publication, Cavallin claimed that Antony had assaulted her “with a headbutt” in a hotel room in Manchester on January 15 and left her with a cut head that required medical attention.

Additionally, Cavallin claimed that Antony damaged her silicone breast implant, necessitating corrective surgery.

READ ALSO:

Aside from that, two other Brazilian ladies, Rayssa de Freitas and Ingrid Lana also alleged that the Manchester United winger physically assaulted them.

United says it is taking the accusations “seriously” and has granted Antony paid leave to sort out the scandal.

Antony had been in Brazil since he reported for the international break, but he was kicked off the team when the allegations went viral.

The Manchester United star is expected in the United Kingdom before the end of the year and the GMP are reportedly expecting his arrival according to the BBC.

Antony joined Manchester United from Ajax on August 30, 2023, for a transfer fee worth €95 million. Since then, the Brazilian winger has played 48 times in all competitions in which he scored 8 goals and provided three assists.