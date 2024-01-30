Antonio Conte Named AC Milan Manager

Antonio Conte on Monday said he has accepted to be AC Milan’s Manager.

According to a report, the Italian will coach the Milan giants next season.

There had already been multiple reports that the Rossoneri were interested in securing Conte’s services and that he was talking directly to the senior advisor to the club Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Multiple sources disclosed that Conte has agreed to persosal terms from club owners and will take the role from next season.

Conte who took a sabbatical for this season to be with his family, rejected an approach from Napoli in October because he wanted to take time out.

He had terminated his contract with Tottenham Hotspur by mutual consent in March 2023.

This would be a return to San Siro for the Italian, who won the Scudetto at rivals Inter in 2021.

Before that, he had attained legendary status in Italian football, as he was an icon for Juventus, both as a player and a coach, then left the Turin giants to lead Italy’s National team for two years.