Antisemitism: Adidas Ends Fight With Kanye West

German multinational corporation, Adidas, has ended all legal proceedings with popular American rapper, Kanye West, better known as Yeezy.

New Telegraph reports that Adidas terminated its deal with Kanye in 2022 following public pressure from the American Jewish Committee (AJC), over the singer’s antisemitic comments.

After ending the partnership in 2022, Adidas was left with Yeezy stock worth around €1.2bn (£840m).

However, the firm chief executive, Bjorn Gulden on Tuesday has said it had “reached an out of court settlement with West to end all legal proceedings without money exchange.

Bjorn Gulden said without giving details of the agreement: “The drama with West belongs to the past. Negotiations and settlements have been done”,

Following the end of the legal dispute, the company said that the final Yeezy stocks would be sold by the end of 2024.

