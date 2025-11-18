Antimicrobial Resistance Now Deadlier Than HIV, Malaria In Africa, WHO Warns

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is now one of Africa’s deadliest health threats, causing more deaths on the continent than HIV/AIDS and malaria combined.

WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Mohamed Janabi, described AMR as a “silent pandemic” undermining decades of public health progress.

He noted that drug-resistant infections are rising across the region and require urgent, coordinated action. According to global estimates, AMR caused 1.27 million deaths in 2019, with sub-Saharan Africa recording the highest mortality rates. In 2021, 1.14 million deaths were directly linked to AMR, again with Africa worst affected. Four common bacteria, Streptococcus pneumoniae, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Escherichia coli, and Staphylococcus aureus each caused over 100,000 deaths.

Janabi identified overuse and misuse of antimicrobials in humans and animals, along with poor sanitation, hygiene, and weak diagnostic systems, as key drivers of the crisis across all 47 African member states.

Despite progress, including multisectoral National Action Plans on AMR in all member states, 25 countries using WHO’s Global AMR and Use Surveillance System (GLASS), and 32 implementing recommended interventions to promote responsible antimicrobial use, he stressed that more must be done.

Over 220 officials from 20 countries have received governance and coordination training under WHO’s One Health initiatives.

Janabi urged governments to increase funding for national AMR plans, health professionals to follow evidence-based prescribing, and environmental authorities to manage antimicrobial waste more effectively.

He also called on civil society to promote public awareness and communities to avoid self-medication, while encouraging young people to combat misinformation about antibiotic use.

The WHO continues to collaborate with FAO, UNEP, WOAH, Africa CDC, and AU-IBAR to implement the One Health approach, integrating human, animal, and environmental health strategies.

World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week 2025 is being observed from 18 to 24 November under the theme: “Act Now: Protect Our Present, Secure Our Future.”