Antigua and Barbuda honours UK couple for 100th visit

Antigua and Barbuda recently welcomed Hugh and Jane Campbell, who reside in the United Kingdom, for their 100th visit to the destination, a remarkable milestone demonstrating their love for the twin-island paradise.

The couple, who have been visiting Antigua and Barbuda since 1989, were honoured during a special ceremony at Hawksbill Resort on February 21, organised by the Antigua and Barbuda Ministry of Tourism, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, and Hawksbill Resort.

In attendance were the Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation and Investment, Honorable Charles Fernandez, Chief Executive Officer of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Colin C. James, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Sandra Joseph, Lydia Paul of the Antigua and Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association, Arlene Marsh, General Manager of Hawksbill Resort, Mario Thomas, Resident Manager of the resort, and members of the Hawksbill Team.

Also present were musician Sir Clarence “Oungku” Edwards, of Burning Flames, the RT Cultural Performers, and a team from the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.

image courtesy of aandbtourism.fotoseeker.com

In his remarks at the ceremony, the Tourism Minister acknowledged the vital role of the Hawksbill staff in creating memorable experiences that keep visitors returning time and time again. “Hawksbill is such a beautiful property, but it is the people of Hawksbill who are here day in and day out that truly make it special. We continue to advocate that the greatest asset of any hotel property is the people. You are what truly makes Antigua and Barbuda stand out,” said Minister Fernandez.

CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority expressed gratitude to the couple for their loyalty and highlighted the unique charm of Antigua and Barbuda that captivates visitors. James said, “When you stand here and you see the hills and the beaches it is a Zen experience – you relax and unwind, and I think that’s the magic that Antigua and Barbuda has – and you have keyed in – and you have bought into that magic.

“So, we’re extremely proud.

“An occasion like this makes our job in tourism meaningful because it’s about creating experiences and memories that last a lifetime. So, on behalf of the Tourism Authority and the marketing team, we want to say thank you for coming. And here’s to another 100 visits.”

Reflecting on their experiences over the years, Campbell disclosed, “It has been a pleasure and a privilege to be here in Antigua and Barbuda. We have enjoyed our stays, from Shirley Heights to Barbuda, to Carnival and Lion’s Den. Here, we truly feel at home – the staff has always welcomed us with open arms. It’s just a marvelous experience.”

Resident Manager of Hawksbill Resort, stressed the connection between the resort and its guests, as he noted, “That’s right, Mr. and Mrs. Campbell have graced our doors on one hundred separate occasions. Think about that for a moment.

‘‘One hundred times they have chosen us. One hundred times they’ve trusted us to provide them with comfort, relaxation, and memorable experiences. That level of loyalty, that level of faith in what we do, is truly humbling and deeply appreciated. You, our 100-time guests, are more than just patrons; you’re part of the Hawksbill family.”

As part of the celebration, the Campbells were presented with a gift basket of local treats, a stunning painting of Hawksbill Beach by local artist Stephen Murphy, a commemorative plaque marking their 100th visit, and a copy of ‘Antigua and Barbuda: Absolutely Beautiful,’ featuring breathtaking photography by Joseph Jones.

This milestone visit speaks volumes about the warmth and hospitality of the people of Antigua and Barbuda, as well as the beauty of the country.

Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua (pronounced An-tee’ga) and Barbuda (Bar-byew’da) is located in the heart of the Caribbean Sea. The twin-island paradise offers visitors two uniquely distinct experiences, ideal temperatures year-round, a rich history, vibrant culture, exhilarating excursions, award-winning resorts, mouth-watering cuisine and 365 stunning pink and white-sand beaches – one for every day of the year.

The largest of the English-speaking Leeward Islands, Antigua comprises 108-square miles with rich history and spectacular topography that provides a variety of popular sightseeing opportunities. Nelson’s Dockyard, the only remaining example of a Georgian fort a listed UNESCO World Heritage site, is perhaps the most renowned landmark.

Antigua’s tourism events calendar includes the Antigua and Barbuda Wellness Month, Run in Paradise, prestigious Antigua Sailing Week, Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, Antigua and Barbuda Restaurant Week, Antigua and Barbuda Art Week and the annual Antigua Carnival; known as the Caribbean’s Greatest Summer Festival.

Barbuda, Antigua’s smaller sister island, is the ultimate celebrity hideaway. The island lies 27 miles north-east of Antigua and is just a 15-minute plane ride away. Barbuda is known for its untouched 11-mile stretch of pink sand beach and as the home of the largest Frigate Bird Sanctuary in the Western Hemisphere.

