Antidote to Current Hardship in Nigeria Is Return to Allah, Says Sheikh Adebayo

…As Iyaloja Tells Nigerians to Exercise More Patience

The Chief Missioner and Founder of Al-Abrar Foundation, Sheikh Adam Muhammad Raji Adebayo has called on Muslims to return to Allah, noting it’s the anti- dote to the current hardship being faced in the country. Sheilk Adedayo said this over the weekend at the 2024 Mawlid Nabiyy of the Lagos State chapter of Aljamahatul Qadiriyyah Islamic Movement that the only antidote to this hardship is for us to go back to our creator. We should talk to the Almighty Allah because whatever is happening is in His decree.

So, if truly we believe in destiny, we should all go back to our creator. He urged Muslims to pray to him and seek his assistance in the current hardship. Importantly, we should seek forgiveness from Allah because all of us have committed sins one way or the other,” he said. The scholar also charged Muslims to emulate the Prophet in their deeds and words. He added that the Mawlid Nabiyy celebration offers a platform for members of the Qadiriyyah movement to bond together. “In whatever we do, there must be sincerity.

There is a difference between saying something and putting what you are saying into practice. I enjoin all Muslims beyond the Qadiriyyah movement to act in accordance with the Qur’an and Prophet Muhammad (SAW).” He noted that the Mawlid Nabiyy goes beyond celebration, adding that it’s an avenue to build unity, brotherhood and care among Qadiriyyah members across Nigeria and beyond. According to him, “Many people will ask, why are they celebrating Mawlid in Sha’aban! If you’re part of us, you will understand that what we are celebrating is more than Mawlid Nabiyy. We are using this forum to build unity and love among their members.

The gathering will also allow them to know each other more. For instance, Muslim Qadiriyyah in the north will move down to the south and the one in the southwest will move to the east. I was in Benin to represent Qadiriyyah Lagos at their celebration a few days ago, I came to Lagos this morn- ing to join today’s event. Thus, it’s about building brotherhood addressing challenges our members are facing in their different domains and harmonising and being of help to each other. Meanwhile, the grand Khalifa of Tijaniyya for Lagos State, Sheikh Aminullah Abd’Salam Akoshile, who was a guest, said the hardship is a test from Allah, noting that Muslims should be patient and prayerful.

“The reality with us currently is that we have hunger ravaging the country, and there is hardship. But it’s part of the test of Allah. He said in the Qur’an that he would occasionally test us with hunger and other things. And there would be glad tidings for those who are patient. “We need prayer. Therefore, we should continue to pray for our leaders and our country. We will come out of this.” However, the Chief Host and Khalifah Qadiriyyah Lagos, Sheikh Soliu Jamiu Amasa, noted that citizens have a role to play in tackling the hardship. According to him, “We should pray for our nation. We should pray for our leaders. When we support our leaders with prayer, they will get it right and everything will be okay.

“The government cannot do everything. So, at our level, we should be our brother’s keeper to see through this current economic downturn. On security, we should assist security agencies with relevant information. We all need to be security conscious in our various communities.” The Khalifah Qadiriyyah reminded Muslims to emulate Prophet Muhammad as a perfect embodiment of good character. “We should also learn to tolerate our- selves and live in harmony,” he added. Earlier, the chairman of the oc- casion, Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim, former Chairman of Tertiary education Trust Fund (TETFund), commended the movement for bringing thousands of Muslims together for the annual Mawlid Nabiyy, saying the celebration is unprecedented by all standards of measurement.

“We have leaders who have come from all over the country present here; from Kano, Abuja, Maiduguri, and so on. May Allah accept this as an act of Ibadah from all of us. May Allah grant our country peace. May Allah grant our country prosperity. May Allah guide our leaders, in particular the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. May Allah give him good health. May Allah make our country overcome all the economic challenges that we are facing,” he prayed. Also, the Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Hon. Olanrewaju Ibrahim Layode, who represented the State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Hamzat also lauded the movement, saying the state acknowledges the great activities they are doing which promote peace and development.

“On behalf of the Lagos State Government, I congratulate the Qadiriyyah movement on this important occasion. As a group, we have seen a lot of great activities the Qadiriyyah movement has done in the state. We thank you for your efforts. “As a government, we will continue to support organisations that are promoting peace and development in our state. We will extend our various welfare and society safety programmes to members of your group as an integral part of the state.” The Commissioner said the government is working hard to ease things for people as soon as possible, urging for more understanding and patience. “I urge parents here to continue to educate and talk to their wards, They should appeal to them to be calm and understanding with the government. Things will get better soon.”