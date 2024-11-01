Anticipation Heightens Ahead 2nd Nathaniel Ogedegbe Flawless Soccer Tourney

Share

Organisers of the Nathaniel Ogedegbe Flawless Soccer Tournament are set to stage the second edition in December at the Shonibare Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The competition, put together by former Nigeria Junior international, Nathaniel Ogedegbe, offers exciting soccer talents the opportunity to showcase their skills, learn from each other, and develop a passion for the sport.

The 7-Aside youth tournament is divided into two categories. U-10 boys will battle it out between December 7 and 8 while the U-12 competition is scheduled for December 17 and 18.

Having played for Saint Finbarr’s College and Lagos Academicals during his formative years, Ogedegbe explained the youth competition was a way of giving back to the community where he honed his football skills in Lagos, Nigeria.

