Anticipation As BBNaija Season 9 Audition In Pairs

The organisers of Big Brother Naija (BBnaija) reality TV show, Multichoice on Tuesday, March 26 announced audition entries for its ninth edition.

The organisers made the announcement in a statement issued via its official X page, showing the application for the audition, which is slated to commence on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 8:00 pm, comes with a new format.

In a new twist, the organisers said contestants of the upcoming ninth season will audition in pairs.

According to the statement sighted by New Telegraph, auditioning pairs can be close friends, family members, romantic partners, or any combination that embodies a “dynamic duo”.

The post reads: Exciting News! Biggie is back for #BBNaija Season 9 auditions with a twist! The audition requires 2 people

”This year, it’s a search for Dynamic Duos that love the show and can turn up the heat in Biggie’s house!

”Can you make a Dynamic Duo? Simply swipe and follow the instructions!

“Auditions open, on 27th March at 8 pm!’

“Contestants are encouraged to submit a three-minute video showcasing their personalities, strengths as a duo, and why they should be in the house for BBNaija Season 9.”