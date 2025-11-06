Anti-Tinubu Post: Court Rejects DSS’ Request For Sowore’s Arrest

The Federal High Court Abuja yesterday refused to issue a bench warrant for the arrest of human rights activist Omoyele Sowore.

This followed the Department of State Services (DSS)’s request for Sowore’s arrest because his failure to appear before the court to face the defamation slammed against him.

The DSS filed charges against Sowore for calling President Bola Tinubu a “criminal” on social media. Lawyer for the agency Akinlolu Kehinde (SAN) had urged Justice Mohammed Umar to issue a bench warrant against the defendant for being absent from court without justification, having been served the charges and hearing notice from the last adjourned date.

Kehinde said publisher of Sahara Reporters’ decision to stay away from court despite being served with the charges was an affront to the sanctity of the court and must be treated with punishment such behavior deserved.

He further submitted that Sowore’s act was disturbing and unacceptable because no lawyer appeared for him as required by law.

He urged the court to issue bench warrant for his arrest wherever he might be. However, Justice Umar said a bench warrant would not subsist for now, following the submission of the 2nd defendant, X Corporation that they had not been served the charge sheet even though they received hearing notice.