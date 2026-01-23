The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the ongoing opposition coalition efforts aimed at stopping President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 are bound to collapse.

This is as the party said the talks lack unity and are being weakened by competing personal ambitions among key opposition figures.

The APC’s Lagos State spokesman, Mr Seye Oladejo, who made this remark, described the coalition arrangement as unstable and driven largely by power struggles rather than shared ideology or national interest.

“What is being marketed as a coalition is, in reality, a congregation of serial presidential aspirants, each unwilling to subordinate ego to collective purpose,” Oladejo said.

“From the outset, this assemblage has lacked ideological glue, moral cohesion, or a shared vision for Nigeria beyond a desperate fixation on power. Coalitions thrive on compromise; this one suffocates under entitlement.

“Beneath the noise and contrived optimism, however, lies a fragile contraption wobbling under the weight of personal ambitions, mutual distrust, and irreconcilable contradictions.”

Oladejo said recent public statements and ultimatums issued by opposition leaders had exposed deep internal divisions, noting that demands for guaranteed presidential or vice-presidential slots had taken the place of consensus-building.

“Recent public posturing has further exposed the fault lines. Pre-conditions, ultimatums, and thinly veiled threats have replaced dialogue and consensus.

“When leading figures openly demand guaranteed presidential or vice-presidential tickets before ‘alignment’, it becomes clear that this is not a partnership but a transactional bargain destined to collapse at first contact with reality,” he said.

He added that appeals by opposition leaders urging their supporters to stop attacking one another further highlighted the level of internal hostility within the coalition.

“We now hear appeals to supporters and sympathisers of various aspirants to refrain from attacking one another while simultaneously promoting their respective interests.

“This is a classic case of a house divided against itself, where internal hostility has become so intense that public pleas for restraint are issued even before any meaningful structure is formed.

“A coalition that must beg its own followers for peace has already conceded defeat to its internal chaos,” Oladejo said.

According to him, any political alliance struggling to maintain internal harmony even before formal agreements are reached is inherently unsustainable.

He warned that the existence of multiple power centres within the same coalition would further weaken collective decision-making.

“The presence of multiple power centres within the same tent – each convinced of its own inevitability – renders the project unsustainable.

“History is unkind to coalitions built on convenience rather than conviction, on arithmetic rather than ideology.

“Nigeria has seen this movie before, and the ending is always the same: fragmentation, recrimination, and implosion,” he said.

Oladejo maintained that the APC remained focused on governance and delivering on its policy agenda.

“The APC remains a tested platform with a proven capacity to manage diversity, resolve internal differences through established democratic processes, and present a coherent governance agenda.

“While the opposition rehearses discord and manufactures outrage, the APC is focused on governance, reforms, and consolidating the gains of the Renewed Hope Agenda under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he added.

He said elections are ultimately decided by performance, structure and national vision, expressing confidence that Nigerians would opt for continuity in 2027.

“As the countdown to 2027 continues, the question before the opposition is no longer whether to form a coalition, but whether such a coalition can survive its own contradictions.

“The signs are unmistakable: what looms is not a formidable alternative, but an impending implosion,” Oladejo said.