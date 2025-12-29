Anti-Terrorism Fight In Nigeria: Comb Sambisa Forest, Lake Chad –M’belt Forum Urges US

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has thrown its full weight behind the United States’ Christmas Day airstrikes on ISIS targets in Sokoto State.

The group urged the US to launch similar airstrikes in Sambisa Forest, Goza in Borno State and the Lake Chad region, identified as strongholds of terrorists wreaking havoc in Nigeria. In a telephone interview with New Telegraph at the weekend, National President, Bitrus Pogu, said US President, Donald Trump, deserves praise for his intervention.

He said: “We thank the Americans for coming to our aid with the technology which they have, and for spending their taxpayers’ money to help Nigeria to be free from terrorism. “What happened on Christmas Day is a welcome development and we pray that more will happen so that all parts of Nigeria will be free from terrorism.

“I am sorry that some people still feel that the terrorists shouldn’t be killed, that is to say that they are also terrorists and that should not be condoned by the government and by anybody.

“The terrorists are a menace to everybody and should be cleared and we thank God for America’s intervention.” Pogu added: “Wherever the terrorists are, they should be smoked out.

“It started in Sokoto State and I believe the Middle Belt will follow suit. The Sambisa Forest will be tackled, those around Goza and Lake Chad will be tackled and like in Kwara State and other places, will be tackled. “So, all we are after is wherever the terrorists are, whose locations are known and who have been left not attacked, those areas should be tidied up.”

Pogu congratulated President Bola Tinubu for being courageous in tackling insecurity. Nigerian officials have been at pains to stress that the US missile attack was conducted in conjunction with the Federal Government, with President Bola Tinubu giving the final green light. According to reports, the Christmas Day bombing, believed to have been carried out by Tomahawks launched from a US naval ship off the Nigerian coast, will not be the last as more such strikes are still being considered.