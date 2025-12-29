New Telegraph

Anti-Terrorism: Ezekwesili Accuses FG Of Appeasement Strategy

Former Minister of Education Obiageli Ezekwesili has accused the Bola Tinubu government of “appeasement strategy” in the fight against terrorism.

She made the accusation on her X handle over what she described as government officials’ encounters with bandits without taking decisive action.

The ex-World Bank Vice President said: “It is accurate to state that our federal and state governments, led at this time by @NGRPresident @officialABAT, are, by their appeasement strategy, enabling terrorists by rewarding their criminal behaviour.”

The former Minister of Solid Minerals spoke following the recent abduction and release of pupils and their teachers from St Mary’s Private Catholic School in Niger State.

She added: “All who persist in harming and killing our country and people, especially our children, would have long been finished off by a caring and competent government, as the @NigeriaGov has a constitutional duty to protect and secure the lives of citizens.

“This constitutional duty means that our children must have safe schools to attend and excel in, never to be subjected to terrorist abductions, killings and other harms.”

