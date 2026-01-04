Anti-Terrorism: Ex-AGF Aondoakaa Urges US Airstrikes On Terrorists In Benue

Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Michael Aondoakaa (SAN), has raised concerns over the growing presence of terrorists in Benue State and called on the United States government to launch airstrikes against them.

Aondoakaa said more than 15 of the 23 Local Government Areas in the state have come under sustained attacks under the current administration, leading to mass displacement of residents, with women and children living in dire conditions at internally displaced persons (IDP) camps across the state.

He spoke at a New Year consultation dinner organised for political stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State.

“There are terrorists in Benue State. US airstrikes should have started here before going to Sokoto. These airstrikes are long overdue in Benue,” Aondoakaa said.

“Those who came to Benue under the guise of grazing but have taken up arms against indigenes, destroyed livelihoods, displaced communities and occupied ancestral lands are terrorists.”

The former AGF, who served under the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, described the situation as dire, alleging that several local government areas have been completely overrun by armed herdsmen, resulting in immense suffering for residents.

Expressing disappointment over what he described as inadequate response by the state government, Aondoakaa insisted that decisive international intervention, including US airstrikes, was necessary to confront the threat head-on.

He also urged the Benue State Government to strengthen local security architecture and deploy all available resources to restore peace and stability.

Aondoakaa, who is seeking the governorship ticket to succeed Governor Hyacinth Alia, pledged to prioritise security if elected, stressing the need for unity and collaboration among political leaders across party lines.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for efforts aimed at addressing national security challenges and called for sustained support to prevent further attacks in Benue State.

The legal luminary further reiterated his aspiration to govern the state, pledging to ensure the safety and prosperity of residents. He condemned recent violent attacks in the state, including the killing of over 200 persons in Yelewata community.

Looking ahead, Aondoakaa expressed optimism for a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria by 2026, emphasising the importance of strategic partnerships and collective leadership in driving progress.

He acknowledged the roles played by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, and former Governor Samuel Ortom in promoting unity in the state and urged continued collaboration for the common good of Benue people.

In his remarks, former Governor Samuel Ortom commended Aondoakaa’s commitment to humanity, describing him as a compassionate and principled leader.

Ortom expressed confidence in Aondoakaa’s capacity to govern the state, citing his experience, track record, and integrity in public service.

He praised the former AGF for leaving office with a clean record after serving under two administrations and highlighted his passion for God and humanity.

Ortom called for bipartisan cooperation to address Benue State’s developmental challenges, stressing the need for unity beyond party affiliations.

He also recognised Senator George Akume’s influence in Benue politics and urged Nigerians to pray for leaders, cautioning against insults and vilification of elected officials.