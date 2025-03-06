Anti-Party: Wield Big Stick, Punish Subversive Members, Group Tells PDP

Share

The Conference of Professionals and interest in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the party’s leadership to wield the big stick and sanction members who engaged in subversive activities against the party

The group, in a statement issued by Protem National Coordinator, Obinna Nwachukwu, also called on Chief Tom Ikimi-led National Disciplinary Committee to accelerate proceedings on all petitions pending before it for necessary action.

The CP-PDP observed that the delay by the party leadership to invoke its statutory powers and impose necessary sanctions on members who worked against the party “as provided under Articles 57, 58 and 59 of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) is further emboldening anti-party activities including damaging litigations, claims and divisive utterance which have the capacity to destabilise our party and destroy its electoral value to the detriment of Nigerians.”

It warned that the PDP should not be allowed “to be debilitated by the ambition and subversive activities of a few individuals who obviously no longer subscribe to PDP’s core values, shared vision of selflessness and pursuit of a better Nigeria.”

The CP-PDP had earlier called on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to resign from the All Progressives Congress (APC) government and said he should be expelled from the PDP if he refused to do so.

Two days ago, the embattled former National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu and former Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, who were invited by the Ikimi committee to answer charges of anti-party activities against them, again failed to honour the invitation.

The CP-PDP, said the party leadership should act fast by sanctioning members who engaged in anti-party activities and save PDP from implosion.

It commended governors elected on the platform of the party for standing by it at all times and expressed the hope that the PDP will overcome its present challenges

