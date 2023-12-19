Anti-party: We’ll Sanction Wike, Others At Appropriate Time – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said it will sanction the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and other members of the party who worked against it during the last general elections.

PDP acting National Chairman, Amb. Umar Damagun who disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, said Wike is not above the party.

Damagun, however, said the FCT Minister is not the only one who worked against the PDP during the election, adding, “There are other people who worked against this party, when we get to that level we will sanction everybody.

“If Wike believes is above this party, we will be able to show him that he is not above this party.

“I have always said this thing that as long as you are a member of the PDP there is a time for everything.”

The acting National Chairman disclosed that PDP recently approved the setting up of a committee to review the 2023 general elections.

According to him, the committee will “review what happened in 2023 and come out with a report, not only about one person, but every person who has one way or another engaged in anti-party.

“Then after that, we will see what kind of measure to take.”

Damagun stated that his duty is to stabilise the PDP and not to cause the crisis, and assured that he would continue to do that within the confines of reason.

“When things go out of hand, we will act. But meanwhile, we still see it within the ambit of the law,” he added.