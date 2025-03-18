Anti Party: PDP Threatens To Expel Wike 

Share

The Peoples’ Democratic Party in Rivers State has threatened to expel the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike over his role in the political crisis rocking the state.

The Acting State Chairman of the PDP, Robinson Ewor, told journalists in Port Harcourt that the minister risks being expelled if the political crisis engulfing the state continues unabated, claiming that Wike had committed several anti-party activities.

He said: “The Supreme Court made three essential orders. At this stage, the Supreme Court erred in law.

“The FCT minister is in the cabinet of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and you know no man can serve two Gods. Even the bible says, you will satisfy one, you won’t satisfy the other one.

“Because Nyesom Wike is serving in the government of Ahmed Tinubu, there is no way his loyalty will be in PDP any more.

“His loyalty 100 per cent is in APC. What constitutes anti-party activity is that if you take actions that bring the party to disrepute.

“That is anti-party activity. The FCT minister has taken several actions that have brought the PDP to disrepute.

“The party will take action at the appropriate time. You have the organs of the party. We have the NEC, NWC and the state executive committees. The party organs trickle down to the wards.

“You know the challenge Wike created in this state for us as a party. The day we properly take over the party in the state, we will discipline Nyesom Wike for anti-party including suspension or expelling him from the party.

“The party will do that at the appropriate time. We will expel him from the party depending on the gravity of the offence,” Ewor said.

