Anti-Party: PDP Members Demand Wike’s Expulsion

Share

The Conference of Professionals in the Peoples Democratic Party (CP-PDP) has said it received widespread reports from party members across wards, Local Government Areas, States, and the National level, demanding the expulsion of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, from the party over alleged anti-party activities.

In a statement issued by the protem National Coordinator, Obinna Nwachukwu, the CP-PDP said there was a strong consensus among members that Wike should be summarily expelled for aligning with the All Progressives Congress (APC) and publicly declaring support for the APC in the 2026 FCT council elections and the 2027 presidential election.

“By their submissions, members of the party hold that Wike’s cross-party alignment, as well as his unrelenting outbursts, threats, and insults against the party and its organs, are in violation of Sections 10(6), 57, and 58 of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017), for which he should be expelled under Section 59,” Nwachukwu said.

He noted that the position of members aligns with CP-PDP’s long-standing commitment to restoring order and discipline within the party.

“It must be noted that the survival and success of a political party like the PDP hinge on its ability to uphold the aspirations of the majority of its members. This is crucial for rebuilding public confidence and mobilizing electoral support,” he added.

The group urged all organs of the party, especially the PDP Governors’ Forum, which it described as the party’s most influential body, to act on the overwhelming demand and free the PDP from the control of individuals who act as though they own the party.

The CP-PDP also called on the party to take decisive action on all contestations regarding the office of the National Secretary, stressing that the majority’s will, as expressed by the National Working Committee (NWC), the Board of Trustees (BoT), and the PDP Governors’ Forum, must be respected.

Furthermore, the group demanded that the party instill discipline by sanctioning all members who have aligned with the APC and the FCT Minister to undermine the PDP.

“As a body of patriotic members of the PDP, the CP-PDP restates its unwavering commitment to the stability, growth, and success of the party, as well as the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria,” the statement read.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

