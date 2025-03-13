Anti-Party: Ikimi’s C’ttee Recommends Anyanwu’s Expulsion

Share

The National Disciplinary Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may have recommended the expulsion of the embattled former National Secretary of the party Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

This paper gathered that the committee, which is headed by former Foreign Affairs Minister, Chief Tom Ikimi, submitted its first report yesterday, at the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting.

The report was part of the memos discussed at the first physical meeting of the committee this year. The NWC meeting was nearly disrupted by Emmanuel Okoronkwo, an aide of the ousted National Secretary, who went to the PDP national secretariat with thugs. Police from Wuse division however, foiled the attempt and arrested Okoronkwo and his cohorts.

The Ikimi committee had invited Anyanwu and former Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, twice to defend themselves against allegations of gross misconduct, antiparty activities and other infractions bothering on abuse of office, leveled against them.

