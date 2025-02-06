Anti-Party: Anyanwu, Ortom, 10 Others To Face PDP Disciplinary C’ttee

Share

The embattled National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Samuel Anyanwu former governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, and 10 other members of the party, are to face Chief Tom Ikimi-led National Disciplinary Committee.

The committee which met on Wednesday, February 5 in Abuja, said it considered five petitions sent to it by party members.

Chairman of the committee Chief Ikimi, in a statement, noted that the first set of petitions were against some key members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

“The committee came to the conclusion that in order not to jeopardise the ongoing reconciliatory efforts of the Governors’ Forum and the Board of Trustees, took a decision to step down those three of the petitions against the top NWC members,” he said.

Ikimi stated that the committee has launched an enquiry into the second set of petitions against Ortom and 10 others, as well as the petition against Anyanwu.

He disclosed that the committee has resolved to invite the affected persons to appear before it on Wednesday, February 12 at the Legacy House, Maitama, Abuja.

“Those expected to attend are the petitioners and their witnesses on the one hand and the affected party members and their witnesses on the other hand. The required notices have been issued accordingly.

“The National Disciplinary Committee is committed to ensuring discipline within the party and restoring the integrity of the party,” he assured.

Ikimi restated that the committee is available to deal with matters brought before it fairly, and called on those with genuine grievances against any member of the party to take advantage of the standing committee and follow due process in bringing up their complaints.

Share

Please follow and like us: