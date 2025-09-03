Anti-Party Allegations: Osun Govt Affirms Confidence In Deputy Gov, Ex-PDP National Scribe

The Osun State government has reaffirmed full confidence in the Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi and the Chairman of University Council, Prof Wale Oladipo, describing the recent event at Ife Federal Constituency as a family dispute being resolved by the party leadership.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, the state government described the Deputy Governor, Prof Oladipo and other leaders involved as deeply loyal and committed stakeholders who could not be involved in any anti-party activities.

While commending the conflict resolution decisions already taken by the state leadership of the party, the government noted that Prince Adewusi and Prof Oladipo remain trusted top state officials who are pillars of grassroot support and pivotal to the progress and sustainability of the administration.

“Be that as it may, the Government wishes to use this medium to state without hesitation, in any form whatsoever, that the crisis has not affected the position of Prince Kola Adewusi as the Osun state Deputy Governor, as he also retains his position as a strong and loyal party man whose integrity and commitment to the present administration is not in doubt..

‘By whatever yardstick, the Government still reposes strong confidence in him as the second in command to the Governor. His position is not in any way affected by the controversy.

“In the same vein, Osun State Government wishes to reaffirm its confidence in Prof.Wale Oladipo, as he retains his position, not only as a member of the Board of Trustees of our party( PDP) from the state, but his the chairmanship position of Osun State University Governing Council Chairman.

“The government is pleased to add that both the state Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi and Professor Wale Ladipo are in good working relationship with the State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, and the PDP-led administration. Not for once has the integrity and strong loyalty of the doubt been in doubt.

“The government appeals to all party leaders within the federal constituency to sheathe their swords and allow the party’s internal mechanism to treat their grievances. All issues will be looked into.

“Finally, the Government is using this avenue to appeal for calm and restraint just as it thumbs up the Osun State Chapter of the PDP for its swift response to the crisis and the urgent need to embrace peaceful dialogue geared towards resolving the impasse”, the statement concluded.