Anti-party Activities: PDP Demands List Of Erring Members

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked state chairmen to submit the lists of party members who worked against its candidates in the 2023 General Election. It was learnt that Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, who openly identified with the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the runup to last year’s presidential poll instead of the PDP (his party), could be a target. At a meeting with state chairmen in Abuja yesterday, the National Working Committee (NWC) demanded the reports on the conduct of the general election in the 36 states.

National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, noted that a lot of the states have not submitted their reports, adding: “We need those reports to be compiled for the next NEC meeting”. PDP has not held its National Executive Committee (NEC) since May 2022. Bature, who addressed the chairman before the meeting went into a closeddoor session, asked them “to tell us who did anti-party and who did not do antiparty”, stating that “based on that NEC will take decision. Write to us and tell us what transpired, no matter what happened.” According to him, the national secretariat has been inundated with calls for the suspension of members for anti-party activities.

He said the meeting was called to review the tenure of about 26 state chapters, and recalled that most of the current executives in the states were elected four years ago when congresses were conducted on a staggered basis due to COVID-19 issues. Bature said: “We have about four to five states that their tenure has expired from the ward to the state that is Edo, Bayelsa, Gombe and Rivers, there are others which are staggered. “So in order not to create a vacuum or go into a crisis that is why we have called this meeting. “Also we have issues and crises in these states; we decided to call you for this meeting to interact with you on the way forward pending when the NEC will sit and decide on all these.”

He warned the chairmen against replacing any vacancies that occurred in the state executive, either by death or resignation. He said: “If this meeting decides that everybody will go as caretaker (or) leave the Exco the way they are. “Submit the list to us as it is; if there are 15 people that have joined another party, submit the remaining 10, don’t replace them.” Speaking after the meeting, the PDP Chairman in Kaduna State, Felix Hyet, said they resolved to work together with all stakeholders for the victory of the party in 2027. Hyet said that state chairmen resolved to support the Edo and Ondo chapters of the party for victory in the forthcoming governorship elections in the states.