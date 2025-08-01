Anti-Nigerian Protests: Bianca Ojukwu Meets Ghana’s Foreign Minister

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Ojukwu, has met with Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Samuel Ablakwa, to address the recent wave of protests targeting Nigerians living in Ghana.

In a statement shared on her official social media account yesterday, Ojukwu disclosed that the meeting focused on concerns arising from the demonstrations, where some Ghanaian citizens accused Nigerians of contributing to rising crime levels.

“Meeting with the Hon. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ghana, Hon. Samuel Ablakwa, to address the situation of Nigeria-Ghana citizens’ relations in the aftermath of protests against Nigerians living in Ghana,” she wrote.

She added: “The minister assured that the lives, properties and businesses of Nigeria and Nigerians living in Ghana are safe and protected, and that there is certainly no threat of mass deportations of our nationals residing in Ghana.”

Ojukwu’s meeting with the Ghanaian Foreign Minister comes just a day after she revealed, also via an Instagram post, that she had arrived in Accra at 9:30 p.m. and was received at the Kotoka International Airport by the Inspector-General of Police of Ghana.

She noted that the Federal Government of Nigeria is exploring all avenues to bring a diplomatic resolution to the crisis, which stems from widespread protests in Ghana against Nigerian nationals following repeated incidents of criminal activities blamed on foreign residents.

The protests, which were captured in a viral video, showed demonstrators calling on Ghanaian authorities to expel Nigerians over alleged misconduct.