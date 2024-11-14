Anti-Matawale Protests Politically Motivated –APC Chief

Share

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC)Musa Illiyasu Kwankwaso yesterday claimed that the protests against the Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle have political undertones.

Various groups have staged protests demanding Matawalle’s investigation over his alleged links with the bandits wreaking havoc in Zamfara State.

Kwankwaso said: “The protests, which are staged and managed, are sponsored to particularly target Matawalle’s reputation and show to President Tinubu and the country that he has failed.

“Why are you so particular about Matawalle when Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawan is openly failing in his responsibilities of making peace in his state but rather collecting billions of naira grants only to sponsor fake protests?”

