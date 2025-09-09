Anti-Graft: We’ve Uncovered Plot To Blackmail EFCC Chair –Group

An anti-corruption organisation, National Interest Coalition (NICO), has said it has uncovered a plot by some top political officeholders to destabilise and blackmail the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Olanipekun Olukoyede.

The group which staged a solidarity march to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja yesterday, said part of the plot is to sponsor media campaign to smear the anti-graft agency and its Chairman. Leader of the group, Bashir Abdu, had at a press conference, alleged that individuals facing corruption-related cases, “some of whom still occupy sensitive positions in government,” are orchestrating media attacks “to smear the name of the EFCC Chairman, Mr. Olukoyede, and weaken public trust in the commission.”

Abdu said the aim is to derail President Bola Tinubu’s anti-corruption drive and destabilise his government. “They want to divert attention from the ongoing investigations that have exposed their dirty dealings that is sabotaging the government and empowering enemies of the government and Nigerian people.

“They have gone as far holding secret meetings with some persons, funding some journalists from the Dubai bank accounts to empower them to smear the anti-corruption agencies, especially EFCC and DSS,” the group further alleged.”