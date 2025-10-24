Anti-Graft War: We Recovered N566bn, $411m, 1,502 Property In 2 Years –EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) confirmed yesterday that it recovered N566 billion, $411 million, £71,306.25, €182,877.10, and other foreign currencies from the proceeds of financial and economic crimes over the past two years. It also said it recovered 1,502 non-monetary assets, comprising 402 properties in 2023, 975 in 2024, and 125 in 2025.

Chairman Ola Olukoyede, who made the announcement at a news conference in Abuja, said between October 2023 and September 2025, they received over 19,000 petitions, conducted 29,240 investigations, filed 10,525 cases in court, and secured 7,503 convictions.

Olukoyede, represented by the agency’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said: “Among these recovered assets are two notable landmarks: the final forfeiture of 753 units of duplexes in Lokogoma, Abuja, and the forfeiture of Nok University, now the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, Kaduna State.” According to him, the recovered assets have confirmed the Commission’s renewed drive to trace, confiscate, and return illicit assets to the government and victims of fraud.

The EFCC chief listed several high-profile cases prosecuted within the period to include those involving ex-Governors Willie Obiano (Anambra), Abdulfatha Ahmed (Kwara), Dairus Ishiaku (Taraba), Theodore Orji (Abia) and Yahaya Bello (Kogi). Others are former ministers: Olu Agunloye, Mamman Saleh, Hadi Sirika, Charles Ugwu, and former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele.