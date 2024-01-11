Anti-graft War: I’ll Appear in Court if Need Be, Says ICPC Chair

The Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr Musa Aliyu (SAN), has vowed to lead the prosecution team of the agency in some pending court cases. The silk, who pledged to lead by example, also announced plans to deploy technology in executing the commission’s mandate of prevention, investigation and prosecution.

The former Jigawa State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice made the declaration at a session, yesterday, in Abuja. He said: “As the Chairman of ICPC, I will be appearing in court during prosecutions if there’s a case I feel the need to go the court. “I will be there. This is one of the things I will do differently as the Chairman of ICPC. “I’ll lead by example. By the grace of God, I intend to be appearing in cases of ICPC,” Musa said, adding: “I don’t think there was ever a chairman of ICPC who appeared in court.”

He noted that his decision to appear in court, deploy advanced technology as well as inter-agency cooperation, were indicative of his desire to enthrone a new order. His words: “Our three- fold strategy – Prevention, Investigation and Prosecution – forms the bedrock of our action plan against corruption. “Prevention is our first line of defence. We are dedicated to instilling a culture of ethics and integrity within our public service.

By enhancing institutional transparency and accountability, we aim to create an environment where corruption finds no fertile ground to thrive. “Our focus extends to capacity-building, ensuring that our institutions and personnel are equipped to uphold the highest standards of conduct. In the area of Investigation, our commitment is unwavering. We will fortify our internal control systems and uphold strict ethical standards.

“The ICPC will utilise advanced technological tools to detect and thoroughly examine corruption cases. Our collaboration will not be limited within; we will engage proactively with both public and private sec- tors to root out corruption wherever it lies. “As we embark on this journey, I call upon members of the press to join us as partners. Your role in disseminating information, raising public aware- ness, and holding power to account is invaluable.”