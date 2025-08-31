Anti-Graft War: ICPC Seeks Constitutional Amendment, Time Limit

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has called for an amendment to the Constitution as part of judicial reforms aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s anti-corruption fight.

The Commission also advocated for the introduction of a time limit for the hearing and determination of corruption-related cases in courts across the country.

ICPC Chairman, Musa Aliyu (SAN), made the proposals during a courtesy visit to the Administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Abuja, Justice Babatunde Adejumo (rtd).

Aliyu argued that corruption cases should be treated as sui generis—similar to election petition matters, which are time-bound.

“There is a pressing need to amend the Constitution to impose a time limit on the resolution of corruption cases, just as is done with election petitions.

We are equally concerned about conflicting trial court judgments that contradict appellate court rulings. This inconsistency undermines public trust in our justice system,” Aliyu said.

A statement signed by the ICPC spokesperson, Demola Bakare, quoted Aliyu as stressing the NJI’s crucial role in implementing key pillars of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy, particularly in asset recovery, case management, and sanctions.

“The corrupt must be deprived of the proceeds of crime through civil forfeiture and speedy criminal trials. Nigerians must see clearly that corruption does not pay,” he added.

Aliyu further called for judicial consistency and urged the NJI to reconstitute its Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU), describing ACTUs as “vital compliance structures for preventing corruption within institutions.”

He also emphasized the need for capacity-building initiatives by the NJI in collaboration with anti-graft agencies to strengthen public confidence in the justice system.

In his response, Justice Adejumo noted that the training of judges remains critical to strengthening character and reinforcing resilience against corruption temptations.