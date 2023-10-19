Anti-graft War: ICPC Recovers Jewellery, Clothing, Others Worth N450bn

…N104.696BN Cash

Introduction of asset recovery measures by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has led to total asset recovery worth N450.999 billion. The recovery excludes cash amounting to N104.696 billion recovered within four years.

Findings revealed that amongst assets recovered included 67 vehicles, 103 plots of land; 690 buildings in various locations, 34 businesses, eight farms, 80 pieces of jewellery; 19 electronics, 95 clothing comprising bags and accessories. Similarly, the anti-corruption agency under its constituency and executive projects tracking initiative tracked projects valued at N433.400 billion.

The value of projects on contractors return to project sites grossed N45.236 billion while completed project after contractors return to sites is N45,236 billion within 2019 to 2022. Details of ICPC’s recoveries were contained in the Commission’ compendium (2019 – 2022) obtained by New Telegraph.

The report noted that the Commission’ fourth board (2019 -2022) strengthened its asset recovery and management of other assets including the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act, 2022 coupled with the instruction of innovations in the legal and institutional framework of recovery mandate.

The enforcement mandate empowers the commission to investigate petitions received and to prosecute cases; where applicable, to recover proceeds of corruption crimes. On Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard (EICS), which assesses integrity and fidelity of public systems within the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to mitigate abuses and corrupt practices in MDAs, the report put value of funds restrained across MDAs at N254.865 billion, MDAs assessed on EICs 1,063, EICS deployed to MDAs 1,350.

The Commission (ICPC) last year commenced disposal of forfeited assets to the Federal Government in line with the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act (POCA) signed into law by former President Muhammadu Buhari on the 12th of May, 2022, with a bid opening to select auctioneers. ICPC’s outgoing Chairman, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, had complained of unregulated structure surrounding forfeited assets, which he noted often led to huge revenue losses that ultimately defeated the purpose of recovery.

He stated that the Proceeds of Crime Act introduced a standardised procedure for management and disposal of forfeited assets, helped set up a governing directorate, and ensured that all processes were deliberated on and executed by professionals who were experts in relevant fields.