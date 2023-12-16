ANTI-GRAFT WAR: EFCC Seeks Law Against Unexplained Wealth

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has made a case for the enactment of a legislation against unexplained wealth, as a way of checking the criminal activities of treasury looters in the country. A statement signed, yesterday, by the Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oye- wale, quoted the chairman as making the submission on Thursday, December 14, at a Two-Day International Law Conference with the theme: “Unexplained Wealth in the Global South: Examining the Asset Recovery and Return Trajectory” organised by Christopher University, Mowe Ogun State.

While stating that several countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia, Mauritius, Kenya, Zimbabwe and Trinidad and Tobago, had embraced the Unexplained Wealth Orders, UWOs, since it came into force in 2018, the anti-graft agency’s boss noted that the agency still relies on the provisions of Section 7 of its Establishment Act, to fight the hydra-headed monster. “The issue of unexplained wealth is not a local issue. There are jurisdictional legislation across the world to tackle it.

“Till date, countries of the world are faced with criminalities emanating from money laundering practices and illicit funds. This circumstance led to the promulgation of Unexplained Wealth Orders, UWOs that came into force in 2018. “Several countries, such as the United Kingdom, Australia, Mauritius and African countries like Kenya, Zimbabwe, and Trinidad and Tobago in the Caribbean have come up with UWO. Nigeria is yet to come up with a national legislation on it”, he was quoted as saying. The EFCC boss, who spoke through the Abuja Zonal Commander, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE1 Adebayo Adeniyi, argued that treasury looters would have little cover if the issue of unexplained wealth was tackled more seriously across the world.

He continued: “In Nigeria today, unexplained wealth has become practical means of tracing, identifying, investigating and prosecuting corruption cases. As an anti-graft agency, suspects of any economic and financial crimes are usually required to declare their assets in the course of investigation. “The basis for this is to properly establish their true asset base and their linkage or otherwise to any act of corruption. “Owing to the absence of legislation on the issue of unexplained wealth, the EFCC continues to rely on provisions of Section 7 of its Establishment Act to handle it.” On asset recovery, he stated thus: “Nations are rapidly settling for non- conviction based asset forfeiture.

The reason for this is simple: unexplained wealth can only be beneficial to the state if they are forfeited. Since inception, the EFCC has secured sizable assets from fraudsters. “They range from houses, vehicles, barges, jewelry, money, furniture items, landed properties, among others”. He further explained that, “procedures for asset forfeiture usually involve prosecution of the suspected fraudster. Assets may be forfeited on an interim basis and may also be forfeited permanently depending on the position of the law and the court. “However, whether interim forfeiture or permanent forfeiture, what is important is for every ill- gotten wealth to be recovered and kept with the government”.