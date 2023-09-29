Anti-Graft War: EFCC Secures 5473 Convictions In 21 Months

…graduates 331 detective assistant cadets

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on FRsecured a total of 5473 convictions in the last 21 months (January 2023 – September 2023).

The acting chairman of the commission, Abdulkarim Chukkol, made the disclosure on Friday at the passing out parade in honour of 331 Detective Assistant Cadets, held at the Nigeria Police Mobile Force Training College, Akwanga, Nasarawa State.

The newly graduated cadets underwent a six-month training in law enforcement, including Legal Studies, Financial Studies, Operational Studies as well and Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

While underscoring the compelling need to uphold the values of integrity, courage, professionalism, and collaboration, the EFCC’s boss warned that “violation of the established code of conduct will be met with appropriate sanctions”.

His words: “Through the efforts of the Commission, the odious image of Nigeria as a 419 hub, with the attendant negative effect on our economy was erased.

“The Commission’s investigation activities have led to the recovery of assets running into billions of Naira. Last year (2022) the Commission secured a total of 3785 convictions, the highest by any law enforcement agency in Nigeria in a single year.

“Between January and now, the Commission recorded 1688 convictions. The figure is bound to increase as more cases are brought to conclusion in the courts.

“In addition to enforcement activities, the Commission continues to pursue its prevention mandate with relentless vigor through engagement with different stakeholders in the fight against corruption, economic and financial crimes.”

On the importance of the event, Chukkol said: “Today’s induction of these young men and women is expected to bolster the efforts of the Commission to consolidate on the achievements of the past and secure its place as a premier law enforcement agency not only Nigeria but the world.

“From the feedback I have received from the instructors, I am pleased that the cadets proved themselves, having been transformed through training and are now ready to contribute their quota to the fight against corruption.

“Cadets, as you are formally inducted today, be committed to the profession you have signed up for. Know that law enforcement, especially fighting economic and financial crimes, is a crucial national service, a career which takes years to build but could be destroyed in a moment of careless indiscretion or poor judgment.

“For you to run this race and fulfil your dream as an EFCC officer, you must at all times stay focused and uphold the values of the Commission which are Integrity, Courage, Professionalism and Collaboration”.

The points of the event were the Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) display, Advanced Drills, as well as March Pass.