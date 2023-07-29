Anti Graft Commission Traces Over N4bn Missing KASCO Funds, Properties

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Agency has discovered that over N4 billion from the State Agricultural Supply Company is missing and has been traced to an association account.

The Commission has started a thorough investigation into the missing KASCO funds, which amount to over four billion Naira. They are looking into how the money ended up in personal accounts.

During an investigation tour led by Commission Chairman Barrister Muhyi Magaji Rimin Gado, it was revealed that alleged cars, heavy-duty tractors, and tractors purchased with siphoned funds were being stored in a warehouse in the Kumbotso local government area of the state.

He said the funds were mischievously transferred from Kano Agricultural Supply Company to an association registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) named Association of Compassionate Friends.

“The Association was meant to promote and take care of the living standard of the children of the less privileged people in the society, but unfortunately it has been turned into a machine stealing public funds”

Barrister Muhyi Magaji Rimin Gado stated that the funds allocated by the Kano state government to KASCO as a grant were misappropriated through the use of a registered corporate association and a business name company called Limestone.

“We have arrested eight suspects and were revealing credible information to the commission, one of them said he was given a certain amount to make a false submission at KASCO, but kept the money aside waiting for a moment like this and he has returned the money back”

“so far we’ve recovered the sum of Fifteen million naira and have succeeded in blocking about eighty million Naira.”

Rimin Gado said the commission is not satisfied with how some transactions were being made between the companies and some banks, stressing that some bank managers may be invited to clear some issues.

He added that the commission would file the case to the appropriate court.

The Chairman appealed to the people of the state especially civil servants to forward valid information that would lead to the recovery of looted government properties, assuring them of their safety