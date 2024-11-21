Anti-Fraud Awareness: PalmPay Set To Educate Public On Digital Security

Share

In commemoration of the upcoming International Anti-Fraud Awareness Week, PalmPay, a leading financial institution in Nigeria, is launching a series of community-focused initiatives to educate the public on fraud prevention and digital security.

The highlight of the initiative is a community walk themed “United Against Fraud: Building a Safer Future”, set to take place across Lagos on November 22, 2024.

According to the firm, the walk will gather key stakeholders from various sectors, PalmPay staff, and members of the public, reinforcing a collective commitment to a safer digital finance ecosystem in Nigeria.

The walk is scheduled to commence at designated PalmPay offices, moving towards the vibrant Ikeja tech hub, Computer Village.

Along the route, participants will distribute informative materials and engage with residents and passersby, sharing tips on fraud prevention and encouraging safe digital practices.

“The event is open to all who are interested in standing against fraud and learning about ways to protect themselves in today’s digital landscape. “Fraud continues to be a significant challenge within Nigeria’s growing digital financial ecosystem.

Recent data has shown a staggering increase in fraud related cases, making it imperative for both businesses and consumers to be proactive in safeguard ing themselves.

“PalmPay, committed to promoting a secure and trustworthy digital finance landscape, will be spearheading an aware – ness campaign throughout Anti-Fraud Awareness Week to support financial literacy among its customers.

“The goal is to encourage its users to adopt safe digital practices, such as setting strong passwords, recognising phishing attempts, and reporting any suspicious activity promptly.

“At PalmPay, we are deeply committed to safeguarding our users from fraud by providing the tools and knowledge they need to protect themselves,” said Adenekan Oluwatosin, Anti-Fraud Officer at PalmPay.

