Anti-Devt Agents After Wike’s Giant Strides – FCT CSOs

A formidable coalition of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has issued a robust defence of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, dismissing recent corruption allegations as a calculated smear campaign by political adversaries seeking to undermine President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The coalition, representing a broad spectrum of community advocates and development watchdogs, condemned the accusations as baseless attempts to discredit Wike’s unprecedented infrastructure achievements in Abuja.

The rebuttal responds to a statement by some groups which called for investigations by the EFCC, ICPC, CCB, NJC, and FIRS into claims of asset concealment, illicit enrichment, and fund diversions allegedly linked to Wike.

FCT CSOs, however, assert that these allegations are recycled falsehoods driven by detractors envious of Wike’s transformative projects, including revitalised roads, enhanced security, and accessible education, which have elevated the FCT’s status as a model capital.

Led by Dr. Philips Ayuba, Executive Coordinator of the FCT CSOs, the coalition emphasised Wike’s transparent leadership and verifiable contributions since assuming office in August 2023.

They urged anti-corruption agencies to resist pressure from politically motivated groups and focus on validating Wike’s impeccable financial records, which they claim fully align with Nigeria’s legal and ethical standards.

Dr Philips Ayuba, addressing a press conference in Abuja, said: “These accusations are a deliberate assault by President Tinubu’s detractors—agents of retrogression who fear the monumental progress Wike has brought to the FCT.

“Wike has transformed Abuja into a beacon of development. These baseless claims of Florida properties or Ogoniland fund diversions are recycled lies, lacking a shred of evidence and aimed at derailing the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Ayuba continued: “Wike’s asset declarations are open for scrutiny, and his family’s lawful investments predate his ministerial role.

“Allegations of improper land allocations are equally unfounded; The FCT CSOs stand firmly with Wike, demanding that anti-corruption agencies ignore this orchestrated distraction and investigate those funding these smears to destabilise Tinubu’s government.”

The coalition highlighted Wike’s alignment with Tinubu’s vision, noting that his projects reflect the administration’s commitment to equitable development.

The CSOs dismissed claims by figures like Senator Ireti Kingibe, who alleged improper land allocations, as personal grudges unsupported by evidence.

Dr Ayuba added, “Wike’s record is an open book—every project, every expenditure, is meticulously documented and audited. Claims of impropriety, whether about foreign assets or past Rivers State projects, are fabrications from those threatened by his efficiency.

“The FCT CSOs have mobilised over 12,000 signatures in support of Wike, urging the EFCC, ICPC, and CCB to focus on real corruption, not political vendettas.

“We call on Nigerians to reject these lies and celebrate a minister whose work has restored pride in our capital.”

Ayuba added, “This campaign against Wike is an attack on President Tinubu’s vision for a renewed Nigeria. The FCT’s transformation under Wike—better roads, safer streets, empowered communities—mirrors the President’s commitment to progress.

“We will not allow faceless detractors to tarnish this legacy. Our coalition will hold town halls across the FCT to amplify the truth, ensuring that Wike’s achievements shine brighter than these baseless accusations.”