Share

Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has emphasized that the fight against corruption in Nigeria must start with accountability from the highest levels of leadership.

Speaking during an interactive session on Sunday, “Boiling Point Arena”, Obasanjo argued that tackling corruption at the top would set an example and reflect the government’s commitment to integrity and transparency.

Describing corruption as a “hydra-headed monster,” the former president noted that it has deeply infiltrated Nigerian society, making it imperative for leadership to take responsibility.

“The best way of fighting corruption is starting from the head. That is where corruption has to be fought from,” he declared.

Obasanjo stressed that the fight against corruption must be continuous, consistent, and sustained across successive administrations to achieve lasting results.

READ ALSO:

Using an analogy attributed to a former Sultan of Sokoto, Obasanjo explained the pervasive nature of corruption: “Corruption is like a ‘babariga.’

“If you fold it on one side, it falls apart on the other. Once you put your hands down, it unravels again.”

He added that corruption cannot be eradicated in a single regime but requires a daily commitment from leaders.

The former president also advocated for reforms in the recruitment and appointment of public officials.

He insisted that positions of leadership should be based on merit rather than political or tribal affiliations.

He criticized self-imposed leaders or those he referred to as “enthroned by Satan,” asserting that true leadership comes from divine ordination.

“Most leaders are prepared by God and put in place by Him.

“When that happens, the chances of success are higher than when someone makes themselves a leader, which may not be the act of God,” Obasanjo remarked.

Obasanjo further revealed the existence of evil forces, noting that while Satan has no salvation, his power must not be underestimated.

Citing the Biblical story of Job, he warned against leaders who derive their influence from corrupt or harmful intentions.

Share

Please follow and like us: