Anti-corruption Network Hails Tinubu, NASS Over Public Sector Scrutiny

The Network Against Corruption And Trafficking Initiative (NACAT) has lauded ongoing efforts by the federal government to deal with corruption in the public sector. The group said: “The recent moves by anti-graft agencies as well as the National Assembly House Committees on Public Petitions’ and Anti-Corruption respectively, to revive the fight against corruption and nepotism have come as a surprise to many Nigerians.

“This is surprising, especially since the electioneering campaigns for this government were not centered on Anti-Corruption.” The Network made the position through its executive director (Investigation), Tega Oghenedoro, as well as Operations Manager, Stanley Ugagbe. To buttress its claim to private sector partnership on anti-graft war, the group said: “Our investigations are contained in various petitions already before the House of Representatives Committee on Public petitions.

“Our mission today to draw the attention of the public to our recent efforts to curb corruption in our beloved country, Nigeria. “We have (allegedly) intercepted several financial infractions committed by persons in public office. “These infractions include money laundering, massive corruption, gross abuse of public office, owning and running private companies while in office, and false assets declarations contrary to provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.