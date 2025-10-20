Anti-Corruption Network Appeals For Journalist’s Release

The Network Against Corruption and Trafficking (NACAT) has appealed for the release of a journalist and activist, Fejiro Oliver, who was granted bail by a Federal High Court in Asaba, Delta State, on Thursday, 16 October.

Reports said the journalist, who is accused of alleged criminal defamation, is likely to appear before a Magistrate’s court within the same jurisdiction today.

In a statement signed on Monday by its Operations Manager, Stanley Ugagbe, NACAT said efforts were being made to perfect the bail conditions imposed by the court.

NACAT, however, appealed to the judiciary to temper Justice with mercy, while urging the National Judicial Council (NJC) and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to weigh in.

“It will be recalled that on October 16, 2025, the Federal High Court in Asaba granted bail to Mr Fejiro Oliver”, NACAT stated.

It continued: “NACAT will petition the National Judicial Council (NJC), the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and foreign embassies…

The Nigerian Judiciary should uphold due process, fairness, and decorum in the handling of Fejiro Oliver’s case, and reaffirm its commitment to judicial independence.

“Nigerian Bar Association should defend the ethics and independence of the judiciary”.