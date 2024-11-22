Anti-Corruption: ICPC Recovers N105bn In 2 Years

Share

…receives 2,087 petitions, secures 31 convictions

Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Musa Aliyu (SAN), has said the agency recovered assets/cash worth N105. 82 billion in the last two years.

During the period under review, the anti-graft agency also received a total of 2,087 petitions, even as it secured 31 convictions.

Aliyu made this disclosure during an oversight visit to the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja by members of the House of Representatives Committee on Anti-Corruption.

A statement signed on Friday by the spokesperson, Demola Bakare, reads: “Between 2023 and 2024, the Commission received 2,038 petitions, secured 31 convictions, and recovered assets/ cash worth N105.82 billion.

“The Commission received 1,187 petitions in 2023. From January to October 2024, the Commission received 851 petitions.

“In 2023, it secured 18 convictions, while in 2024, it secured 13 convictions. The asset/cash recovered was 76.75 billion in 2023, while in 2024, ICPC recovered 29.07 billion”.

He stated further that, in the area of collaboration with key stakeholders, the Commission worked with other anti-corruption agencies and relevant agencies to fight corruption.

At the International level, the ICPC Boss said the Commission led the Nigerian team to the Globe Network meeting, where it secured a seat in the steering committee alongside Spain, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and other nations.

He also added that earlier in November, he was opportune to be elected as the Chairman of the African Asset Recovery Practitioners’ Forum (AARP-F).

Meanwhile, the chairman appealed for an increase in budgetary allocations, to enable the agency to deliver on its mandate optimally.

This is as he also urged the lawmakers to look into the issue of overlapping duties among agencies, just as he informed the delegation that the Commission, since the Proceed of Crime Act was passed, had not had access to the 2 per cent of every recovery made as stipulated by the law.

“There is 2% of what we recover which we are entitled to, we cannot get that 2% without your input because the President has the power to approve but it must be ratified by the national assembly”, Aliyu noted.

He also admonished the Committee to look into the welfare of the Commission’s staff, saying “You can not fight corruption whereby those who are the foot soldiers are having a crisis of taking care of themselves and their families, it’s a risk to the Commission”.

Responding, Chairman of the committee, Kayode Akiolu, stated that the visit was part of the strategic duties of the legislators, ahead of the 2025 budget presentation.

