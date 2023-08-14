Anti-Corruption Groups Demand Transparency In Detention Of Bawa

A group of prominent anti-corruption civil society groups have expressed concern over the suspension and detention of the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), AbdulRasheed Bawa.

The coalition called for transparency and fairness in the process.

Bawa, who previously led the EFCC’s operations, was apprehended by the Department of State Services (DSS) on June 14, 2023 after his suspension.

According to a statement by the groups on Monday, of particular concern is the absence of formal charges or explanations surrounding his detention to date.

The statement was jointly signed by Olanrewaju Suraju, of Human and Environmental Development Agenda, Lagos; Mohammed Bougei Attah

Procurement Observation and Advocacy Initiative, Kaduna; Auwal Musa Rafsanjani Civil Society Legislative and Advocacy Centre, Abuja and Rev. David Ugolor of the Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice, Benin.

The groups strongly condemned the alleged lack of transparency or public engagement in this action and emphasised that such alleged actions undermine the fundamental principles of justice and due process that Nigeria holds dear.

The groups alleged that the accusations against Bawa emerged from politicians currently aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet and political party.

The coalition acknowledged the significance of the allegations but remained cautious about their timing and potential political motivations. It cautioned that the pursuit of justice should not be overshadowed by partisan interests and called for a thorough and unbiased investigation, and prosecution of the suspended chairman, in case of established serious crimes.

Drawing attention to an alleged disconcerting pattern with the EFCC headships, the coalition noted that past chairpersons of EFCC such as Nuhu Ribadu, Farida Waziri, Ibrahim Lamorde, and Ibrahim Magu have all faced contentious dismissals from their position.

The statement said: “The indefinite detention of AbdulRasheed Bawa without proper trial raises even more serious concerns and distasteful.”

The coalition argued that this extended detention, devoid of due process, not only damages the credibility of the anti-corruption crusade but also raises doubts about the motives behind these actions.

It contended that this situation sends an alarming message about the nation’s dedication to eradicating corruption.

It wondered whether the anti-corruption battle remains effective when those leading the charge are allegedly subjected to vague accusations and prolonged incarceration.

“Additionally, this incident prompts questions about the impartiality of the justice system and its vulnerability to political influence,” it said.

Furthermore, the coalition highlighted the persistent trend where no EFCC chairman has completed their term without facing allegations from politicians and subsequent removal from office without indictments.

It stated that this pattern of accusations raises suspicions about the motivations underlying these claims and the potential repercussions for the legitimacy of anti-corruption initiatives.

It said, “Is Bawa’s detention indicative of corruption pushing back against the progress made in the anti-corruption movement?

“The group, however calls upon relevant authorities to promptly address these concerns, conduct a transparent and equitable investigation, and uphold the principles of justice and the rule of law that are foundational to the nation’s prosperity.”

As the nation awaits further updates on this unfolding narrative, the anti-corruption civil society groups emphasized the importance of scrutinizing the circumstances surrounding AbdulRasheed Bawa’s suspension and detention.

The statement said the questions raised by the coalition resonate with public discourse, and urged for a comprehensive exploration of the matter.