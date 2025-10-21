Anti-Corruption Fight: We Secured 7,508 Convictions In 2 Yrs –EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, said it secured a total of 7, 508 convictions in the last two years. It added that during the reviewed period, 29, 000 cases were investigated, over 10, 000 charged to court, while “hundreds of billions of naira” were recovered.

The Director of Public Affairs, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, who made the disclosure in an interview on Arise TV’s Morning Show, attributed the achievements to the visionary leadership of its Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede. Uwujaren said the Commission’s boss came prepared, having regard to his earlier appointments as Chief of Staff (CoS), and Executive Secretary respectively.

Speaking on strides made under Olukoyede, he said: “Over the last two years, around 29, 000 cases have been investigated, and over 10, 000 have been charged to court. “Within that period, we have secured 7, 508 convictions.

“But, in terms of recovery of assets, where he made landmark achievements, over those two years. “We have recovered hundreds of billions of naira, and tens of millions of dollars.”

On the cloud that seemingly hovers round recoveries of stolen public funds, he clarified: “Usually, when you talk of figures of recoveries, Nigerians will ask you ‘where is the money’?

You said you have recovered billions of naira, and millions of dollars. Where are the monies? “And the suspicion of people is that, probably we sit down in our office, and share that money. Which is not the correct situation.

“But over these two years that I’m talking about now, Nigerians can see evidence of how proceeds of crime are being utilised by the government.” The anti-graft agency said its chairman came with an insider knowledge and understanding of issues, hence the afore-stated records.